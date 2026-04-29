The Honda CRV remained one of the most searched and trusted family SUVs on Ghana’s market, with demand staying strong despite rising prices across newer models

Market checks showed a wide price gap between older locally used models and newer foreign used versions, with condition, mileage and trim level playing a major role in pricing differences

Buyers were urged to go beyond price alone, as factors like accident history, duty status, engine condition and specifications can significantly affect the real value of the car

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The Honda CRV continues to hold its place as one of the most reliable and widely used compact SUVs in Ghana, with prices varying significantly depending on the model year, trim level and condition.

YEN.com.gh looks into the latest Honda CRV prices in Ghana 2026 across all models. Image credit: onthisone_media

Source: TikTok

A look at the current market shows that older Honda CRV models still attract strong demand, especially among buyers searching for affordable SUVs with good fuel economy and durability.

However, pricing varies widely, and buyers need to understand the differences across model years.

For older models, especially between 2000 and 2006, prices generally fall between GH₵33,000 and GH₵100,000. These vehicles are often locally used and may require careful inspection before purchase due to age and wear.

Honda CRV starting prices

Moving up the range, the 2007 to 2011 models sit in a slightly higher bracket, usually priced between GH₵90,000 and GH₵150,000 depending on condition and mileage. These are still considered budget-friendly options for many Ghanaian buyers.

The 2012 to 2014 Honda CRV models are currently among the most balanced options on the market. Prices for these models typically range from GH₵120,000 to GH₵245,000, with foreign used units commanding higher prices due to cleaner condition.

Honda CRV mid-range model prices

For the 2015 to 2017 models, buyers should expect prices between GH₵200,000 and GH₵280,000. These models come with improved interior features, better driving comfort and updated technology, making them more desirable.

Newer models from 2018 to 2019 have seen prices rise significantly, ranging from about GH₵270,000 to GH₵380,000. These vehicles often feature modern infotainment systems, improved safety features and better fuel efficiency.

Honda CRV latest prices

The 2020 Honda CRV currently sells between GH₵300,000 and GH₵395,000, while 2021 to 2022 models typically range from GH₵340,000 to GH₵460,000, depending on trim and condition.

For the latest models, including 2023 to 2026 versions, prices are now in the premium range. Buyers can expect to pay between GH₵450,000 and GH₵700,000, especially for hybrid or high trim variants.

Despite these price ranges, buyers are advised not to rely on price alone. Factors such as mileage, accident history, duty status and trim level can significantly affect the final value.

In Ghana’s current market, the Honda CRV remains a solid choice for those seeking comfort, reliability and long-term value, but careful inspection remains key before making any purchase.

Ghana Toyota Voxy prices are in the spotlight again after the transport directive in April 2026. Image credit: richmonstabitch, Freepik

Source: TikTok

Toyota Voxy prices after the recent ban

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the once fast-moving demand for the Toyota Voxy slowed slightly after authorities moved to limit its role in commercial long-distance transport.

Some dealers noticed a shift in conversations, as interested buyers became more cautious, taking extra time to assess whether the vehicle fits their plans.

Even with the pressure building around the restriction on the Voxy, the market did not immediately react with sharp drops, keeping prices relatively stable.

Source: YEN.com.gh