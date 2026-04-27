Some communities are facing power cuts in the evening due to the Ghana Grid Company substation fire, affecting the power supply

The Akosombo Dam has been completely shut down following a fire outbreak at the GRIDCo Substation

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission assured Ghanaians that electricity supply will stabilise soon

The Electricity Company of Ghana has shared the list of areas set to face power cuts because of a fire outbreak at the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) substation at Akosombo.

The Volta and Oti Regions are the are going to be affected by these power cuts.

Evening Dumsor: ECG Shares Areas to Sleep in Darkness on April 27 Following GRIDCo Substation Fire

Source: Getty Images

They will be without power from 6 pm to 12 am, according to a notice on X from the power distributor.

“Customers should please note that immediately Gridco rectifies the situation, power supply will be restored.”

The Akosombo Dam has been completely shut down following a fire outbreak at the GRIDCo Substation at Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

The April 23 fire caused extensive damage to critical infrastructure at the GRIDCo substation.

Before the fire, Ghana had already been dealing with incessant power cuts.

This compelled the Ministry of Energy to announce an 18-month intervention programme to address the power cuts costing at least GH¢4 billion.

As part of this effort, 11 power station transformers are being installed across the Greater Accra Region, while an additional 30 transformers are expected to be deployed within the same period.

The second phase, expected to run from three to six months, will involve the replacement of about 2,000 deteriorated poles nationwide.

Despite the cuts, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has stated that there is no need for a formal load-shedding timetable despite recent power outages that have sparked public frustration across Ghana.

Acting Executive Secretary of the commission, Dr Shafic Suleman, told Joy News the current disruptions do not amount to "dumsor” and insisted that electricity supply will soon stabilise.

Energy Minister suspends GRIDCo CEO

Meanwhile, the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, has ordered the Chief Executive Officer of GRIDCo to step aside for investigations into a fire incident at the Akosombo power control centre.

In a post on X by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, he said there had been a major shake-up in the leadership of the Electricity Company of Ghana in the Ashanti Region.

Energy Minister John Jinapor directs the CEO of GRIDCo to step aside for an investigation into the Akosombo power control fire. Credit: John Abdulai Jinapor

Source: Getty Images

He, however, did not state the reasons for the shake-up but disclosed that John Jinapor will brief Ghanaians on developments in his sector on Monday, April 27, 2026.

Captain Smart blames ECG staff for dumsor

YEN.com.gh reported that Blessed Godsbrain Smart popularly called Captain Smart blamed the ongoing power challenges in parts of Ghana on alleged misconduct by some staff of the ECG.

He claimed that the "dumsor" situation is not solely due to technical or systemic issues, but is being worsened by human factors within the power distribution system.

The comments came at a time when many Ghanaians are expressing frustration over erratic power supply and its impact on daily life.

Source: YEN.com.gh