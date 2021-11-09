An unhappy netizen has recently shared how the friend he once helped refused to come through for him

In a Twitter post he revealed that he used to set aside money to cater for the bills of his unemployed friends when he had a job

Many who saw his post encouraged him not to give up and to avoid putting his trust in friends

A disappointed man has recently resorted to social media to narrate how his friends have not been there for him now that he needs them.

In a post on Twitter, @_GR8MAN shared that he included his friends in his monthly budget when he was employed but since he lost his job, they have refused to show him the same support.

"when i was actively working, i remember splitting my salary constantly to sort bills for some ‘friends’. fast forward, they're the ones working now but unfortunately, they're always “busy"! LMFAOOOOO", he wrote.

Sad young man Photo credit: Maskot/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Many who saw the post took to the comments section to uplift the young man's spirit.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@SirrGOM commented:

Hmm this matter, I once cut off 2 friends in a day not cos I felt entitled but these guys were willing to pay for me for a weekend trip outside Accra with gals but not when real issues were up.

@ewe_boi wrote:

In this life you learn or you learn.

From @man_larsey:

Such is life u can be there for ur friends but not them for you they behave as if everything is normal

@Wondaleo1 commented:

I respect myself not to ask friends for help financially. But there are great friends out there.

@SpoonySlime wrote:

Haahahahaha they would tell you “money doesn’t bring happiness”

