Global site navigation

Yaw Okyere: UK Based man Encourages Individuals who are able to save Ghc2,000 per Month not to move Abroad
People

Yaw Okyere: UK Based man Encourages Individuals who are able to save Ghc2,000 per Month not to move Abroad

by  Linda Anderson
  • A Ghanaian man residing in the United Kingdom has recently admonished people who have something good going for them not to migrate abroad
  • Yaw Okyere shared that it will be wise to remain in Ghana and build a better life if you earn a salary that helps you save at least Ghc2,000
  • He added that the income Ghanaians in the diaspora make is not consistent and most of it go towards bills and taxes

You can make YEN.com.gh an Online Media Company of the year! Vote for us at National Communication Award 2021!

A UK based Ghanaian known as Yaw Okyere has recently stated during an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa that if one has a good paying job which enables him or her save Ghc2,000 per month, there is no need moving abroad.

Yaw explained that earning money abroad is not always consistent.

Read also

"Our minds are made up" - Many say as UK based man pleads with GH youth not to move abroad

There are days one may make more and days that very low income will be earned.

Ghanaian man who stays in UK entreats people not to move abraod if they make good money
DJ Nyaami in an interview with Yaw Okyere Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube
Source: UGC

The young man shared that if he had the chance to move back to Ghana, he would have in a heart beat but he has unfortunately committed himself to a lot of things.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He added that the bills in UK alone are very outrageous hence so long as one makes good money in Ghana's there is no need to move abroad.

"Anyone who has a great life in Ghana but still wants to move abroad is making a big mistake," Yaw concluded

Watch the full video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

Many React as man admonishes Ghanaians to stop migrating from the Country to abroad

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an 80-year-old Ghanaian man living in the UK has got many talking on social media after warning Ghanaians not to move abroad.

Read also

20-year-old GH man gets many reacting as he laments that he has achieved nothing at his age

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh shared that, Mustapha Bushira's reason behind his advice is that, the cold weather is very deadly and can end one's life.

Ghanaians refused to let the old man's statement slide. They headed to the comments section and left over 1,600 opinions there.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

McNeal Fillip Adubofour commented:

Sometimes I sit and wonder why they say abroad is not good but still they continue staying there why don’t they come and stay in Ghana rather than saying living there is a hell but still stays there.
If it doesn’t go well with you , it doesn’t mean another person will suffer same as u. U went there misusing your energy on unnecessary stuff and life beats then you come talking.

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Source: Yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel