A Ghanaian man residing in the United Kingdom has recently admonished people who have something good going for them not to migrate abroad

Yaw Okyere shared that it will be wise to remain in Ghana and build a better life if you earn a salary that helps you save at least Ghc2,000

He added that the income Ghanaians in the diaspora make is not consistent and most of it go towards bills and taxes

A UK based Ghanaian known as Yaw Okyere has recently stated during an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa that if one has a good paying job which enables him or her save Ghc2,000 per month, there is no need moving abroad.

Yaw explained that earning money abroad is not always consistent.

There are days one may make more and days that very low income will be earned.

DJ Nyaami in an interview with Yaw Okyere Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube

The young man shared that if he had the chance to move back to Ghana, he would have in a heart beat but he has unfortunately committed himself to a lot of things.

He added that the bills in UK alone are very outrageous hence so long as one makes good money in Ghana's there is no need to move abroad.

"Anyone who has a great life in Ghana but still wants to move abroad is making a big mistake," Yaw concluded

