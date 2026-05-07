A US-based immigration lawyer has listed three key things a person intending to travel to watch the World Cup should have before applying for a visa

Lawyer Elisa N. Kumadey, in a video, explained that having these three things would improve applicants’ chances of getting their visa approved

The Ghana Black Stars will meanwhile play two of their three group matches against England and Croatia in the US

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An immigration lawyer in the USA has enlightened Ghanaians planning to travel to the US to cheer the senior national team, the Black Stars, at the 2026 World Cup.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, Lawyer Elisa Kumadey disclosed that such persons who will be applying for a B1/B2 visa, which is a short-term visa for attending matches, should ensure they have the following.

A Ghanaian-based lawyer mentions three things to have when applying for a visa to watch the World Cup in the US. Photo credit: @Mark Robinson, Alexander W Helin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She then explained that visa applicants, in a bid to increase their chances of being issued a visa, should ensure they have three main things.

The first thing she touched on was the need for applicants to have match tickets.

“If the intention for which you are travelling is to watch the match, then 100 per cent you should have a ticket as proof that you have purchased one. However, buying a ticket does not guarantee that a visa will be approved, but it improves your chances of approval.”

According to Lawyer Kumadey, this plays a key role in determining whether your visa will be issued or refused.

The second requirement she highlighted is proof of accommodation. She explained that persons willing to travel to the US to watch the World Cup matches must secure where they will stay.

“And also, if the match is going to be played in a city, you should be able to show proof of accommodation. You cannot purchase a ticket without knowing where you are going to live, so you should have hotel reservations.”

The third key requirement she mentioned is proof of sufficient funds.

“You’ll be moving around, so the funds you will spend when you come into the United States should all be readily available.”

The Ghana Black Stars will be in the US for the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: Christian Kaspar-Bartke, @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This comes at a time when the Government of Ghana, through private and public companies as well as individuals, has come together to launch a fundraising campaign aimed at sponsoring about 200 Ghanaian supporters to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The senior national team will play two of its three World Cup group-stage matches against England and Croatia in the US.

At the time of writing, the post had generated many reactions.

Here is the Facebook video:

US cautions Ghanaians over visa acquisitions

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US has issued a strongly worded statement to Ghanaians and other foreigners regarding their travel to the country.

A statement from the US State Department warned prospective applicants about the use of fraudulent documents in the visa application process.

According to the agency, where applicants are found to have used forged documents, appropriate US authorities would be contacted to investigate, adding that the main aim is to protect national security.

Source: YEN.com.gh