Ghana has taken delivery of over 150,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Greece

Chief Director at the Ministry of Health said the vaccines would help in the ongoing vaccination drive

Ghana has so far received over five million doses of vaccines

The government of Ghana has taken delivery of over 150,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the government of Greece.

In a report filed by citinewsroom.com, the Foreign Affairs Minister of Greece, Nikolas Dendias said sharing vaccine resources could help countries beat the pandemic.

Receiving the vaccines on behalf of the government of Ghana, Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari said the vaccines would help in the ongoing vaccination drive.

A collage of vaccine cargo being received Photo credit: Ministry of Information

Source: UGC

The government of Ghana has so far received over five million doses of vaccines to aid in the ongoing vaccination against COVID-19 in Ghana.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Over 2.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 1.3 million Ghanaians.

Ghana is targeting to vaccinate 20 million of its population by end of 2021.

Vaccination might soon become mandatory

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has stated that very soon the government might make the COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory.

In a report filed by Pulse.com.gh, GHS says that will help the nation achieve its target of herd immunity by next year, 2022.

According to the Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, he said it is something that needs to be done to get the pandemic under control.

Ghana Health Service under pressure by parents to vaccinate children under 15yrs

In other news, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has stated that they are being forced to vaccinate students and children who are fifteen years and below against the coronavirus.

A report filed by 3news.com.gh indicated that as the vaccination started in some places of worship, parents are pressurizing the GHS team to vaccinate their children.

The GHS began the vaccination of students aged 15 years and above in various schools across the country with the Pfizer vaccine.

The decision to vaccinate 15-year-olds comes after the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) gave the GHS the go-ahead to use the vaccine on students in that age bracket.

Ghana Health Service laments low turnout for vaccinations

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has lamented the low turnout of people for the vaccination exercise in the country despite the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Kwame Amponsah Achiano revealed that the country has a lot of vaccines in store but the people are not turning out to be inoculated.

He said the officials sit in their facilities all day with as little as two people turning up to be vaccinated.

Source: Yen.com.gh