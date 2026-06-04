More thunderstorms are forecasted by the Ghana Meteorological Agency for June 4 amid the ongoing flooding in Accra

Severe rain on June 3, 2026, caused significant flooding and infrastructure damage in urban areas in the evening

Patchy mist is expected in the forest regions of Ghana with possible afternoon sunshine, according to this forecast

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast thunderstorms later on June 4, as Ghanaians continue to battle flooding in urban areas.

Rain on June 3 left several parts of Accra flooded in the evening.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency forecasts thunderstorms later on June 4, 2026, after an evening of serious flooding in Accra the day before. Credit: Lucas Mukasa

Source: Getty Images

There were also multiple fires and a building collapse amid the rainstorm.

In an update on X, the agency said the aforementioned rainstorm is currently over the western flank of the country, producing thunderstorms and rain of varying intensities over many areas.

These conditions are expected to persist through the morning hours.

It noted that patches of mist will develop over the forest and mountainous regions during the early hours of the day.

Brief periods of sunshine are expected across the country in the afternoon.

However, thunderstorms and rain are likely to affect a few areas in the middle and transition belts later in the day.

Building collapses after downpour in Adenta

Meanwhile, a building at Adenta had collapsed on June 3, trapping people in the structure during the downpour.

Five occupants, comprising three adults and two children, were trapped beneath the rubble when the structure collapsed.

The victims were identified as Margaret Kpeli, Fred Atagba, Solomon Dzigba, Seyeram Dzigda and David Dzigda.

Through a coordinated search and rescue effort, the occupants were rescued alive with injuries and conveyed to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.

In an update on Facebook, the fire service said a dog that was trapped in the collapsed structure was also rescued alive during the operation.

Roads were also affected by the flooding, disrupting traffic flow.

One of the worst-affected areas was the Ashaiman Underbridge, a key transport link connecting Ashaiman to neighbouring communities, including Sakumono, Kanele, and Adjei Kojo.

Fire incidents in Accra on June 3

Fires destroyed parts of Accra's Central Business District on June 3, 2026, as Ghana marked the 11th anniversary of the June 3 Fire and Flood disaster.

Different fires broke out at the Makola Market and Tudu at night, as a heavy downpour caused flooding in the areas.

The fires swept through parts of the bustling commercial hubs, destroying merchandise and other valuables belonging to traders.

Fire guts shops at Makola and Tudu markets in Accra on June 3, 2026, on the 11th anniversary of the Circle disaster. Credit: Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Instagram

The extent of the damage is yet to be determined.

Over four fire engines were deployed to contain the blaze at Makola and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

The Ghana National Fire Service said the Accra City Fire Station was the first to respond to the emergency after receiving reports of the incident.

Greater Accra NADMO boss slams MCE

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Greater Accra Regional NADMO Director, Dennis Adjannor, had called for sanctions against officials over continued encroachment within the Densu Delta Ramsar Site.

He said key officials needed to be held accountable over the recent flooding in Ghana, singling out Ablekuma West Municipal Chief Executive, George Kpakpo Allotey, and those behind spatial planning.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh