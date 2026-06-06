Kevin-Prince Boateng admitted he lied during his first Barcelona press conference about who he believed was the world's best player

The former Ghana international revealed he was a long-time admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid before joining Barcelona

Ronaldo reacted to the resurfaced interview with laughing emojis after the clip went viral on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted after a former Barcelona player admitted he lied during his first press conference at Camp Nou.

The long-running rivalry between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi remains one of football's most debated topics, and with the 2026 World Cup expected to be the final World Cup appearance for both legends, attention has once again turned to their enduring competition.

Messi, who is younger than Ronaldo, will turn 39 during the tournament. Despite their advancing years, any discussion involving either superstar continues to generate enormous interest online.

While fan debates often dominate the conversation, insights from players who have actually shared a dressing room with either of the two icons can provide a more interesting perspective.

Between them, Messi and Ronaldo have won 13 Ballon d'Or awards, with their rivalry reaching its peak during Ronaldo's time at Real Madrid, when he regularly faced Messi and Barcelona in La Liga.

Kevin-Prince Boateng Reveals Barcelona Press Conference Lie

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng joined Barcelona on loan from Sassuolo in January 2019 and went on to make four league appearances for the Catalan club.

Speaking on the Unscripted podcast, Boateng revealed that his long-standing admiration for Ronaldo created an awkward situation when he signed for Barcelona.

"I always said I wanted to play for Real Madrid," Boateng explained.

"I had to lie in a press conference because prior to that, two years before when I played in Las Palmas, they asked me who my favourite player was and I said Cristiano Ronaldo and I said my favourite team was Real Madrid.

"Signing for Barcelona, they said to me, 'your favourite team is Barcelona and your favourite player, the best player in the world is Lionel Messi.'

"They said, 'you have to otherwise you can't play here, it is impossible.'

"And I know it happened to other players as well."

Boateng then recalled how the subject came up immediately during his unveiling.

"I sat there at the press conference, the first question was, 'Who's the best player in the world?' and I said, 'Lionel Messi.'

"I openly lied."

Ronaldo's Response Goes Viral

A clip of Boateng's comments recently resurfaced on Instagram and quickly attracted widespread attention.

The video, which has amassed more than 403,000 likes and nearly 30,000 comments, eventually caught Ronaldo's attention.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the discussion by posting several laughing emojis in the comment section.

His brief reaction quickly attracted thousands of likes from fans.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is preparing to captain Portugal national football team at the 2026 World Cup.

Portugal will begin their campaign against DR Congo national football team after FIFA suspended the punishment that had followed Ronaldo's recent red card.

Source: YEN.com.gh