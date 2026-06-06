The members of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA) have announced an indefinite industrial action

The doctors of the facility said they are withdrawing all their services from Saturday, June 6, 2026, until their demands are met

They made some demands to the KATH Board and the Ministry of Health, which they hoped would be addressed soon

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The doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) have indefinitely withdrawn their services following the suspension of the hospital's Chief Executive Officer, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo.

The Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, directed the Board of KATH to suspend Dr Baidoo for two weeks with immediate effect.

KATH Doctors embark on an indefinite industrial action over the suspension of the hospital's CEO. Photo credit: @kathhospital

Source: Facebook

The Minister asked that the CEO be sanctioned for the temporary suspension of emergency admissions.

In a letter dated June 5, 2026, the Minister said the CEO’s decision to announce a temporary suspension of emergency admissions was contrary to directives issued by President John Dramani Mahama.

The strike was announced by the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA) after the members held an emergency meeting on June 5, 2026, to assess the recent developments at the hospital, especially issues about severe congestion at the Emergency Department and the subsequent suspension of the CEO.

In a formal notice sent to the Chairman of the KATH Board, the association expressed concern that measures introduced by management to address patient overcrowding and ensure continued delivery of safe healthcare had instead resulted in disciplinary action against the hospital’s chief executive.

The doctors argued that management's decision to temporarily suspend new emergency admissions and coordinate with surrounding health facilities was a needed intervention to prevent avoidable deaths and protect patients.

The members of KADA argued that the significant infrastructural challenges have caused systemic deficiencies within the country’s healthcare system and require urgent policy and infrastructure interventions.

Demands of KATH doctors

The KATH doctors met and deliberated on the action of the Health Minister and the needs of the hospital. The members unanimously condemned the suspension of the CEO.

They further indicated that Kwabena Mintah Akandoh's decision would not address the underlying challenges confronting the facility and could undermine efforts to improve healthcare delivery.

The association decided to totally withdraw their services at the hospital effective 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

The doctors indicated that they will not return to work until a number of demands are met.

Their demands include the review and reversal of the suspension of the Chief Executive Officer.

KADA is also requesting that the KATH Board develop clear policies to guide the management of situations in which the hospital’s emergency capacity has been exceeded.

The doctors also called on the Ministry of Health to give clear timelines for the operationalisation of Sewua Hospital and Afari Military Hospital.

They also demanded timelines for the retooling of KATH and other hospitals within the Ashanti Region to help ease the pressure on the facility.

Source: YEN.com.gh