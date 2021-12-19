Ghana's Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson has suddenly offered his resignation from a key Vatican department

He heads a large department known as the Dicastery for Integral Human Development, formed in 2016

Vatican insiders say the pope is yet to decide whether to accept the resignation

Ghanaian cardinal of the Catholic Church, Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson, has abruptly offered his resignation from a key Vatican department, the Reuters reports.

Turkson, 73, has been a key adviser to Pope Francis on climate change and social justice issues and is the only African to head a Vatican department.

Vatican insiders, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the pope is yet to decide whether to accept the resignation.

Top position

Turkson heads a large Vatican department known as the Dicastery for Integral Human Development, which was formed in 2016 to merge four offices that dealt with issues such as peace, justice, migration, and charities.

His resignation will follow two high-level departures from the department over the summer, one because of retirement and another sudden and unexplained.

African representation

Cardinal Turkson's departure would leave the Vatican with no African heading a major department, following the retirement of Cardinal Robert Sarah of Guinea earlier this year.

Even if he leaves his Vatican post before he clocks 80, Turkson would still be eligible to enter a conclave of cardinals to elect the next pope after Francis dies or retires, according to Church rules.

