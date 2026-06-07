⁠A number of people are suspected to be trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building at Avenor

The building collapsed in the early hours of Sunday, June 7, 2027

⁠Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service arrived at the scene to rescue the victims

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A building located at Avenor in North Kaneshie, Greater Accra Region, has collapsed and left some people injured.

The Ghana National Fire Service is embarking on a major rescue operation following the building's collapse.

Building Collapse at Avenor Leaves One in Critical Condition and Others Trapped

Source: Twitter

Details of Avenor building collapse

The collapsed building is opposite the Ashfoam showroom and adjacent to Melcom Plus.

Reports suggest that one person who was rescued from the collapsed structure is in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, others are feared trapped beneath the rubble.

The incident occurred on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in the Melcom Plus area, where a structure believed to be a residential building and mosque caved in.

Initial investigation shows that the structure was still under construction when it collapsed.

Fire Service reacts to building collapse

In a Facebook post, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) indicated that firefighters had been deployed to the scene.

Assistant Divisional Officer Alex King Nartey said firefighters from the Circle Fire Station and the National Headquarters were swiftly deployed to commence rescue efforts.

He added that two people have so far been rescued and rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

One of the victims is reported to be in a very critical condition.

The rescue team suspect that at least one or two more people remain trapped in the rubble.

The Director of Operations of the Fire Service is personally leading the rescue mission.

Source: YEN.com.gh