Michael Olise is reportedly aware of Real Madrid's interest and would be open to considering a move to Spain

Bayern Munich have made it clear that the French winger is not for sale regardless of the transfer fee offered

Real Madrid view Olise as a potential solution to ongoing concerns on the right wing

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez revealed that he intends to make a huge €150 million move for a new Galactico signing.

Shortly afterwards, reports from reliable sources suggested that the player Perez has identified is Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.

The French international enjoyed an outstanding season and played a key role in Bayern Munich's successful campaign under manager Vincent Kompany.

Olise Aware of Real Madrid Interest

According to journalist Ramon Alvarez, Olise is aware of Real Madrid's interest and would be willing to consider a move from Bayern Munich to the Santiago Bernabéu.

The report claims that some form of contact has already taken place between the player and Real Madrid, although it remains unclear whether the communication was direct or made through intermediaries.

Olise is reportedly open to exploring the possibility of joining the Spanish giants.

However, the winger is unwilling to take any action to force an exit from Bayern Munich out of respect for the German club.

Despite the growing speculation, Bayern Munich's position remains firm.

The Bundesliga champions reportedly have no intention of selling Olise and consider him unavailable for transfer regardless of the fee offered.

Why Real Madrid Are Interested in Olise

The right wing has become a problematic area for Real Madrid in recent seasons.

Rodrygo has endured a difficult period and is currently sidelined until 2027 with an ACL injury.

Meanwhile, Franco Mastantuono is expected to leave on loan this summer, while uncertainty also surrounds the future of Brahim Díaz.

Given those circumstances, signing a player of Olise's quality would represent a major boost for Real Madrid.

The winger already demonstrated his ability at the Santiago Bernabéu during Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League campaign last season, leaving a strong impression on those at the club.

Nevertheless, a transfer currently appears difficult to complete due to Bayern Munich's determination to keep one of their most important attacking players.

For now, Real Madrid's interest is genuine, Olise is reportedly open to the idea, but Bayern Munich remain unwilling to negotiate.

Source: YEN.com.gh