Mist and fog are expected to reduce visibility in parts of Ghana early Tuesday, June 2, 2026, with chances of slight rain in some areas

The GMet further forecasted that a mix of sunshine and clouds will dominate the afternoon across the country

However, it stated that thunderstorms with rain are likely in southern Ghana later in the day, with isolated storms also forecast for the north

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast misty and foggy conditions in parts of the country early Tuesday, June 2, 2026, warning of reduced visibility in forest, mountainous and coastal areas.

According to the agency, there is also a likelihood of slight rainfall in some locations during the early hours.

Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas likely to face downpours Today, June 2, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

As the day progresses, a mix of sunshine and cloudy conditions is expected to prevail nationwide through the afternoon.

However, GMet indicated that thunderstorms accompanied by rain are likely to develop over parts of southern Ghana from mid-afternoon into the evening.

These conditions may intensify in some areas as the day advances.

Meanwhile, northern Ghana is also expected to experience isolated thunderstorms or rainfall later in the day, particularly from late afternoon into the night.

GMet has advised the public, especially motorists and residents in affected areas, to exercise caution due to possible reduced visibility and changing weather conditions.

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YEN.com.gh reported that the Greater Accra Regional NADMO Director, Dennis Adjannor, had called for sanctions against Ablekuma West officials over continued encroachment within the Densu Delta Ramsar Site.

He said key officials needed to be held accountable because of the recent flooding in Ghana, singling out the Municipal Chief Executive for the region, George Kpakpo Allotey, and officials overseeing spatial planning.

Source: YEN.com.gh