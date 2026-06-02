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Thunderstorm Warning: Ghana Meteorological Agency Lists Areas Likely to Face Downpours Today, June 2
Ghana

Thunderstorm Warning: Ghana Meteorological Agency Lists Areas Likely to Face Downpours Today, June 2

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
2 min read
  • Mist and fog are expected to reduce visibility in parts of Ghana early Tuesday, June 2, 2026, with chances of slight rain in some areas
  • The GMet further forecasted that a mix of sunshine and clouds will dominate the afternoon across the country
  • However, it stated that thunderstorms with rain are likely in southern Ghana later in the day, with isolated storms also forecast for the north

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast misty and foggy conditions in parts of the country early Tuesday, June 2, 2026, warning of reduced visibility in forest, mountainous and coastal areas.

According to the agency, there is also a likelihood of slight rainfall in some locations during the early hours.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency, GMet, forecast misty, foggy conditions, warning of reduced visibility, mountainous, coastal areas, weather update.
Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas likely to face downpours Today, June 2, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.
Source: Getty Images

As the day progresses, a mix of sunshine and cloudy conditions is expected to prevail nationwide through the afternoon.

However, GMet indicated that thunderstorms accompanied by rain are likely to develop over parts of southern Ghana from mid-afternoon into the evening.

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Ghana weather update: GMet warns of morning fog to give way to rain and thunderstorms on June 1

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These conditions may intensify in some areas as the day advances.

Meanwhile, northern Ghana is also expected to experience isolated thunderstorms or rainfall later in the day, particularly from late afternoon into the night.

GMet has advised the public, especially motorists and residents in affected areas, to exercise caution due to possible reduced visibility and changing weather conditions.

Read the X post below:

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He said key officials needed to be held accountable because of the recent flooding in Ghana, singling out the Municipal Chief Executive for the region, George Kpakpo Allotey, and officials overseeing spatial planning.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

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