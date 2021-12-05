- Commercial drivers will start on Monday, December 6, to join the strike

- This is a national petrol strike strike

- The strike comes from a union of transport owners

The Coalition of Commercial Transport Owners has announced its intention to launch a permanent national strike from Monday, 6 November as part of measures to force the government to remove certain taxes on petrol to reduce pumping.

According to the Coalition, the government two weeks ago failed to heed their demands for tax cuts and that is why it was decided to join a sit-down strike.

Commercial drivers to strike nationwide Monday, December 6. Photo: Getty Images

The organization has asked its members to wear red belts to register their grievances with the government.

The Association of Private Transport Drivers consists of Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU), Association of Tipper Truck Drivers, Harbor Transport Owners, Ghana National Cargo Transport Association, Ghana Committed Drivers Association, Concerned Drivers Association, Digital Drivers, Commercial motorbike riders, best known as Okada, Chamber of Petroleum Consumers among others are part of the demonstration.

Speaking to JoyNews, a spokesman for the group, Abass Imoro, said the government should find a lasting solution to the increase in fuel prices.

“We have been running this conference for about two weeks now, we have used every means to humble ourselves in this. Every time we go out with our plan, the government officials come in, oh wait, give us a time when we will be postponing any decision we have made. Not once, not twice but three or four times that is why our people are beginning to accuse us of not being honest leaders, ”he said on Sunday.

“If we look at our economy, we have done research and found that there is a way out. There are taxes and levies that can be reduced which can lower the price of a pump for all of us to alleviate the suffering, ”he said.

Abass Imoro has called on the government to repeal taxes such as Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy, Special Petroleum Tax, Energy Recovery Debt Levy and Sanitation levy.

He said the industrial plan would continue until the government was ready to negotiate with the party to find a lasting solution going forward.

