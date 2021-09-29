The SRC President of the Ghana School of Law, Wonder Kutor, has spoken about the mass failure

Accra - Wonder Victor Kutor, the Ghana School of Law's Students Representative Council (SRC) president, blames the mass failure of the entrance examination on the limited time candidates had to use to prepare for the exams.

According to him, inadequate preparation due to the limited time that the students were given was the leading cause of the failures aside from other things.

In a report filed by 3news.com, Kutor said the candidates are made to sit for the examination in August which is less than one month after graduating from the various law schools.

This according to him, would definitely create a problem for the candidates.

“You leave school in July and sit for exams in August... if you haven’t revised enough you will fail," he said.

He, however, called for an all-inclusive approach to deal with the causes of the mass law school entrance examination failure in order to be able to deal with the situation properly.

He, therefore, suggested that when students graduate in July they should be made to wait and apply the following year

His comments come after news broke about the mass failure of those who sat for the exams.

2034 students failed Ghana School of Law entrance examinations

Two thousand and thirty-four (2,034) LLB candidates who sat for the 2020/2021 academic year Ghana School of Law Entrance exams failed.

Of the who sat for the exam, only 790 of them passed representing approximately 28% while the failure represents 72%.

This development contrasts favorable results for the students who wrote the exams last year. In 2020, where 1,045 students out of 2,763 passed the entrance examination.

Source: Yen