Iron ore has been discovered in commercial quantities at Akokrowa, in Oti Region

The lands minister in a meeting with the chiefs and people of Akokrowa said the government will ensure that it benefits the people

He added that the exploration of the ore will create jobs and wealth for the people of Oti and the country in general

The minister of lands and natural resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has announced that iron ore has been discovered in commercial quantities at Akokrowa, a farming community in the Oti Region.

He made this known when he toured the area of the discovery on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority led the discovery of large quantities of Iron ore deposits.

The iron ore is 55.22 weight percent (fe) and of a higher grade.

In a report filed by graphiconline.com, the minister in a meeting with the chiefs and people of Akokrowa said the government will ensure that it benefits the people.

According to him, the government is determined to provide value addition to its raw commodity and would ensure that the Ghana Intergrated Iron and Steel Development works closely with the GGSA and the community to ensure that full value chain is retained in the region and the country.

He added that the exploration will create jobs and wealth for the people of Oti and the country in general.

He described the discovery of the iron ore in commercial quantities as ”good news” and urged the chiefs and people to work in harmony to drive development to the area.

