Majority Leader reveals real reason why Speaker 'rejected' 2022 budget

The majority leader has said the real reason why the 2022 budget was not approved was mainly the fault of the speaker

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the Speaker threatened the finance minister that his budget will be rejected if it does not meet certain criteria

According to him, the speaker wanted Ofori Atta to give 2% of the country's total revenue to parliament

The majority leader, and the minister for parliamentary affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has revealed the real reason why the 2022 Agyenkwa budget statement has not been approved.

In explaining himself, he blamed the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, for the recent happenings in the house.

According to the Suame legislator, the Speaker warned the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, that the budget will be thrown out if he did not allocate 2% of the country’s total revenue to Parliament.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Photo credit: Alban Bagbin/ Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

A report filed by 3news.com.gh, he said he met the top hierarchy of the clergy over Monday’s melee in Parliament and it is high time he made the truth known.

“GH¢1.72 billion for what? He says that he has information that the total revenue of this country was going to be GH¢89 billion and that the Finance Minister should give him 2 percent of it and that works to GH¢1.72 billion. If he doesn’t give Parliament GH¢1.72 billion, then his budget is going to be thrown out. He was going to make sure the budget is rejected," he said.

First deputy speaker stood up to use the washroom; not to vote

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu explained what exactly happened on the floor of parliament that led to a fight last night, Monday, December 20, 2021.

According to him, the first deputy speaker, Joe Osei Owusu was not feeling too well on Monday and stood up to go take his medications and use the washroom.

Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said, when the acting speaker stood up, the minority misinterpreted it and thought he was going to vote as the Bekwai MP to pass the e-levy bill.

