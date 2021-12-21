The majority leader in parliament has clarified what went on in parliament yesterday during the voting to consider the e-levy bill

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said the acting speaker at the time was not well and only wanted to excuse himself to take medications

He added that Joes Osei Owusu's intention was not to vote in the capacity as the Bekwai MP, like the minority in parliament thought

The majority leader in parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has explained what exactly happened on the floor of parliament that led to a fight last night, Monday, December 20, 2021.

According to him, the first deputy speaker, Joe Osei Owusu was not feeling too well on Monday and stood up to go take his medications and use the washroom.

Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said, when the acting speaker stood up, the minority misinterpreted it and thought he was going to vote as the Bekwai MP to pass the e-levy bill.

Majority leader in parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu Photo credit: Ministry of Information

In a report filed by 3news.com, added that this informed his decision to allow the second deputy Speaker Andrew Asiamah Amoako, who is the Fomena Mp and an independent candidate to take over.

“The first deputy speaker was feeling yesterday. The reason why he had to let the Second Deputy Speaker take over... [Joewise] indicated he wanted to go and take his medication and use the loo,” he said.

What happened on the floor of parliament?

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, on Monday night, December 20, 2021, legislators turned the floor of parliament into a boxing ring as they fought each other during voting to consider the new e-levy proposed by the government.

The misunderstanding ensued when the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, who was presiding over proceedings, decided to vacate his seat momentarily to enable him to join in the headcount voting in the capacity as the MP for Bekwai.

Joe Wise had wanted to yield his seat to the second deputy speaker, Andrew Asiamah, who happens to be an independent MP for Fomena, in order to be counted and thereafter return to resume his seat.

Source: Yen News