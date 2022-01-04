A Ghanaian man who surfaced online for his desire to own clothes for Christmas will be having his home renovated

Noble Wisdom Dordoe, the selfless man who shared the 56-year-old's story will be spearheading the plan to rebuild the truck driver's home

Helpers are being called upon to help provide a comfortable sleeping space for the elderly man

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An elderly Ghanaian man recently made the news after his desire to own a shirt and trouser for Christmas surfaced online.

Noble Wisdom Dordoe, the kind humanitarian who shared the story of the 56-year-old truck pusher on social media has once again taken to his LinkedIn to announce that there are plans to renovate the place of residence of the elderly man.

56-year-old truck pusher Photo credit: Noble Wisdom Dordoe/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Wisdom shared that when he came across where the man sleeps, he could not stop thinking about how to renovate it.

The intention, according to him, is to either rebuild with wood or build a block room in place of his wooden structure.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Noble ended his post by entreating that anyone who can support financially should come on board.

"Financially things are not easy but I strongly believe the little support of everyone will make it possible. This is spiritually led initiative to change a life", he wrote.

According to him, to be a blessing, he can be reached on +233244656402.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that pictures of an energetic 56-year-old Ghanaian man surfaced online and got many talking.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Noble Wisdom Dordoe shared that, the elderly man whose name was not disclosed had been working as a truck pusher for 30 years.

Noble revealed that the hardworking man whose work requires a lot of energy makes daily sales of Ghc10-15. Wisdom, in his post shared that the 56-year-old man approached him and asked for a shirt and trouser for the upcoming Christmas celebration.

The story of the elder truck pusher sparked a lot of conversations online. Netizens resorted to the comments section of the post to express how they feel about the old man's story.

Source: YEN.com.gh