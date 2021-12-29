A video from Takoradi is raising many eyebrows on social media after it was shared by a user online

In the footage, a man was able to display mind-boggling dance moves while he was on a pair of long sticks

The video that has since garnered tons of reactions also showed how wildly Christmas was celebrated in the Western Region

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Christmas was hugely celebrated at Takoradi, in the Western Region of Ghana, with numerous videos of thick crowds in procession, making waves on social media.

One scene that is catching a lot of attention was how a gentleman was able to skillfully dance with risky legworks while he was standing dangerously long sticks that were tied to his feet.

The video that was shared on the Twitter handle of @AfricanPostMag was shot during one of the processions led by a brass band amid loud cheers and singing.

Man in Takoradi dancing on the street Photo credit: @AfricanPostMag

Source: Twitter

How Ghanaians are reacting to the procession and the man's skill

Below were some of the interesting reactions dug out by YEN.com.gh from the comment section of the rather creative video.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

@dondadasoso used the occasion to point out an interesting observation:

What's the difference between this and demonstrations. so why does it seem like demonstrations are forbidden here in Ghana now?

@Michael_J_Teye who was blown away made a significant wish.

I wish I had attended one of these when I was younger, nonetheless, I shall go.

@KDee00141101 expressed how he felt about the display:

What’s happening here?? Oh man! Love it!

@slymelo said he wanted to be a part of the event:

I really want to experience this

Watch the eye-popping video below

A young boy's list of items wanted for Christmas

In another story, a young child's list for Christmas surfaced online and racked up a lot of reactions from netizens.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Twitter page of Caroline Sampson, the unidentified child gave a list of things he expects his parents to purchase two of them for him.

The items stated are new iPhone case, gaming set which cost Ghc265, a play station card, LED lights and a sum of Ghc50.

Source: YEN.com.gh