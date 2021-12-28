A recent mode of break up a young man adopted has caused massive stir on social media

An unidentified Ghanaian man made the decision to end things with his girlfriend before the new year and thought it wise to send her bofrots in addition

He attached a note saying the lady cannot join him in 2022 and netizens say his way of ending things is very bad

A Ghanaian man has got many talking on social media after breaking up with his girlfriend in one of the most hurtful ways.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @eqow_mclean shared that a young man whose name was not disclosed decided to place an order for his woman and requested that a note be attached to it.

The order comprised of 30 pieces of bofrots with drinks and the note attached read that;

"I can't enter 2022 with you so take this bofrot cool your heart"

Many who saw the post expressed how shocking it is.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 3,000 likes with 520 quote tweets and more than 1,100 retweets.

A few of the more than 190 comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@__esinamm wrote:

No, this is highly insensitive. Whoever he is, he should bow his head in shame. That’s not how to breakup with someone regardless of what they did. C’mon. Oh this generation!

@/leslie_kkay replied:

Is bofrot her favourite food?

From @OkwasiaBiNti:

at least em 30 bofrots go help waa in January

@Papschain commented:

no be small trauma the guy go cus am cos chale why brofot??? lmao

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man by the name, Ibrahim Dawda took to Adom TV's Obra Show to ask for help in convincing his girlfriend not to leave him.

Recounting, he said the girlfriend requested a break-up without providing any reason at all.

All attempts to convince her to stay or at least give a candid reason for her decision has proved futile, Dawda said. The young man intimated this would be the second time something like this is happening to him.

