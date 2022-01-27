The NPP government is pushing so hard to pass into law the controversial 1.75% Electronic Transfer

According to Akufo-Addo, the E-levy will help in generating more money for road construction and even create more jobs in the country

The NDC has strongly kicked against the E-levy stressing that it will overburden Ghanaians when it is passed into law

Ghana's parliament is expected to be hot in the coming weeks as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is pushing for the controversial 1.75% Electronic Transfer Levy popularly known as E-levy to be passed into law.

The Electronic Transfer Levy is strongly being opposed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NPP believes that the E-levy will increase Ghana's tax-to-GDP from 13% to a targeted 16% but the opposition NDC also insists that the 1.75% tax will overburden Ghanaians.

The government officials at the town hall meeting have released a document, that gave a fair idea of how much Ghanaians will pay for a MoMo transaction if the e-levy is passed into law in its current state.

Ghanaians on social media are not happy with the upcoming charges it is passed into law.

Nana Yaa Prempeh:

Fiwwwwww the people you campaigned for

Celestine Eni:

But how does this levy create jobs? Just wondering or my head is not working again?

Ed Buddy Sane:

This is too much na the money u suppose to use for another thing will be use for momo commission

Edward Mensah:

This whole E-levy thing is nonsense SMH.

Nana Akuffo Addo Points out some of the ways E-levy will Positively Impact Ghana's Economy

The president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, took to his official Twitter timeline to share some of the benefits the E-levy stands to bring.

In the post, Nana Addo shared that the levy will help in generating more money for road construction and even create more jobs in the country.

He went ahead to add that, the borrowing rate of the country stands to reduce drastically and the youth should expect to gain more opportunities thanks to the E-levy.

Source: YEN.com.gh