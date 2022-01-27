Nana Addo Dankwa Affo Addo has caused quite the stir after taking to Twitter to share some of the benefits the E-levy stands to bring

The president of Ghana tweeted that more jobs and opportunities will be created for the youth with the implementation of the levy

He also added that the money acquired from the levy will reduce the dependency of the country on debts and also assist with road construction projects

The president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 took to his official Twitter timeline to share some of the benefits the E-levy stands to bring.

In the post, Nana Addo shared that the levy will help in generating more money for road constructions and even create more jobs in the country.

He went ahead to add that, the borrowing rate of the country stands to reduce drastically and the youth should expect to gain more opportunities thanks to the E-levy.

"The e-levy will provide Government with revenue to build more roads, provide more jobs and opportunities for the youth and reduce our dependence on debt."

Ghanaians who saw the president's tweet had a lot to say about it.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@kwameforson14 commented:

When we begin to see the impact this innovation will have on our economy and the development it will bring on board, ghanaians will be grateful to you for introducing this. Just like #FreeShs #1D1F #PFJ and the many other innovative initiatives your government has introduced

@FrischlingX shared:

Taxing transactions kills the flow of money, and thus the economy. The easier and safer the money flows, the better. And then taxes will come from real business success.

@napo_gh wrote:

Anglogold Ashanti (Obuasi Mines) Payed 72 million dollars tax to government in every 6 months. What is that money used for in this country. In fact you have to stop smiling on your DP and start been accountable before you start this e-levy “nonsense”

From @mauricesackey:

The E-levy will provide about 7 million cedis per year while corruption is taking over 12 million cedis per year as per the Auditor general’s report. Fight corruption SIR!!!! And leave the E-levy alone.

@Rasta146610548 replied:

Our gold diamonds Gem stone, cocoa, timber, oil etc., did not create opportunities for us what will E-levy do we are in 2022 wai

Earleir YEN.com.gh reported that the finance minister Ken Ofori Atta stated that the new electronic levy has not been reduced from 1.75% to 1.5%.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the ministry of finance, on Monday, December 6, 2021, he said it still remains the same.

Ofori Atta said government will continue consultations with the minority caucus in parliament and other relevant stakeholders, with a view to achieving consensus and reverting to the House in the shortest possible time.

