Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the communication and digitalisation minister has shared her opinion about the essence of supporting the implementation of the E-levy

The reported sighted by YEN.com.gh had the minister explaining that the levy will help end the continuous begging and borrowing by the country

She also added that being able to generate funds in-house will propel the country toward complete independence

A recent publication by citinewsroom.com has shared that Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the minister for communication and digitalisation during the government's town hall meeting in Koforidua stated that, the E-levy will help provide Ghana the necessary resources to roll out the country's developmental plans.

The minister explained that failure to generate funds within the country would only mean dependency on help from other countries.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful believes that it is high time the numerous borrowing and plea for aid stopped.

She added that the country is striving to meet its goal of 'Ghana beyond aid' and that requires the support of citizens towards the implementation of the E-levy.

The Ablekuma West MP intimated that borrowing all the time will never make Ghana independent or have the freedom to fully manage its affairs, citinewsroom.com reported.

Nana Akuffo Addo points out some of the ways E-levy will positively impact Ghana's economy

Meanwhile YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 took to his official Twitter timeline to share some of the benefits the E-levy stands to bring.

In the post, Nana Addo shared that the levy will help in generating more money for road constructions and even create more jobs in the country.

He went ahead to add that, the borrowing rate of the country stands to reduce drastically and the youth should expect to gain more opportunities thanks to the E-levy.

His post read:

"The e-levy will provide Government with revenue to build more roads, provide more jobs and opportunities for the youth and reduce our dependence on debt."

Ghanaians who saw the president's tweet had a lot to say about it.

