The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has released the contact details of approved persons to assist Ghanaians stranded in Ukraine

The Government of Ghana began evacuating Ghanaians in the European country after Russia's violent invasion on Thursday

The Ministry has also cautioned the public against persons posing as sanctioned officials for the evacuation exercise

The Ministry, through Ghana's Mission in Switzerland, began evacuating students and other nationals stranded in Ukraine amid escalating violent clashes in the European country.

The Ministry, through Ghana's Mission in Switzerland, began evacuating students and other nationals stranded in Ukraine amid escalating violent clashes in the European country.

In a statement released on Saturday, February 26, after the first batch of the students arrived in Romania, the Ministry cautioned the public against persons posing as approved officials for the evacuation exercise.

First evacuation exercise

The students, who were in Chernivtsi, were rescued as part of arrangements made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration through Ghana's Mission in Switzerland.

The students, who were in Chernivtsi, were rescued as part of arrangements made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration through Ghana's Mission in Switzerland.

The Ministry on Friday night conceded that as a result of the difficulty in airlifting Ghanaian students due to a shutdown of Ukrainian airspace, arrangements were rather made for the evacuation by land through neighbouring Moldova, Belarus, Slovakia, and Hungary.

See the contact details of the approved persons below:

Meanwhile, the Church of Pentecost has provided contact details of its branches and representatives in various countries bordering Ukraine for Ghanaians stranded in that country to seek refuge and assistance, Pulse Ghana reported.

A flyer released by the church urges all Ghanaian nationals to call designated phone numbers in the Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Poland, and Ukraine.

