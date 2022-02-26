Lydia Forson has recounted how her cousin and others have been left unattended to on the Poland border

According to the actress, her cousin is in Ukraine and she was worried about the fate of other Ghanaians as well

Russia invaded Ukraine three days ago and the two countries have been engaged in heavy fighting

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has indicated that the fate of her cousin and others who are currently in Ukraine is hanging in the balance following moves to flee fighting.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the pretty actress indicated that her cousin as well as other Ghanaians had been caught up in the invasion of Ukraine.

According to the actress, many Ghanaians living in Ukraine for various reasons had to walk to Poland border in a bid to escape the fight between Russia and the Ukraine.

The actress said the issue was really getting to her and said her cousin as well as others were currently stranded on the Polish border and called for immediate assistance for them.

Her post read:

"I'm desperate now. My cousin is part of a group of Ghanaian students who've journeyed all day (some by foot) to the Polish border of Shehiny. They've been there for several hours now with no certainty of crossing the border. Are there any officials to help??

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The actress however gave an update hours later that the stranded Ghanaians were being assisted.

Ghana Government Condemns Russia's Invasion And Attacks Launched On Ukraine

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the government of Ghana has strongly condemned Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine and called for a withdrawal of troops and an end to the war immediately.

Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on graphic.com.gh, made the statement on behalf of the country.

Taking to Twitter, the foreign minister wrote:

"Today, the world woke up to the bombardment and invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. Ghana condemns unreservedly this unprovoked attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a United Nations Member State and calls on Russia to withdraw and end the war".

Source: YEN.com.gh