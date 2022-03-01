Police are pursuing three notorious armed robbers who snatched a vehicle and other items from a man in Tamale in the Northern Region

Police said the incident took place at Tamale and has assured that the anti-robbery squad in the Northern Region are determined to find the robbers

Already police are on a manhunt for some robbers in Accra following a recent near-robbery attack on a bullion van that was transporting cash

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service have said they are fiercely pursuing three notorious robbery suspects who attacked a man at gunpoint in Tamale, the Northern Region capital.

According to a post on their official Facebook page, police said the robbers made away with his White Toyota Land Cruiser V8 2017 registered vehicle, with two Apple 13 iPhones valued at GH¢ 19,000 and some cash.

The robbery took place the unnamed victim’s residence at Gbanyamle near the Islamic SHS in Tamale.

"The Northern Regional Police Commander has spoken to the victim and an anti-robbery operation is underway to get those involved arrested,” police said.

Just last week, police in the Greater Accra Region foiled an attempted robbery attack on a bullion van transporting hoards cash.

That incident happened at North Industrial Area in Accra and led to varying degrees of injury of a policeman and three others.

Police are also pursuing those robbery suspects too.

