Sam George has opened up about the recent increase in fuel prices and has said it is quite a burden

The parliamentarian said he was looking for a donkey to buy so he could use it as a means of travel

Private Commercial Transport Operators increased fares by 30% which took effect on February 18 following the increase in fuel prices

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has bemoaned the sharp increase of fuel prices and its rippling effects on the ordinary Ghanaian.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with TV3's Johnnie Hughes, the National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament hinted at looking for an alternative means of transport.

According to the outspoken legislator, the fuel prices were so bad that he was looking to acquire the services of a donkey as a means of transport.

Photos of MP Sam George and fuel pump.

Source: Instagram

Sam George was answering the question of whether he had bought fuel recently and made the assertion that it was only a fuel-free mode of transport that was going to save him.

The Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament said the fuel prices had gone so high that it was going to be a huge strain on the pocket of the ordinary Ghanaian.

In making reference to his use of a donkey, Sam George noted that even Jesus Christ employed the services of a donkey for his triumphant entry, therefore, nothing stopped him from also doing same.

Source: YEN.com.gh