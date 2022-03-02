Controversial Ghanaian Prophet Tawiah, the founder and leader of the Church of Rabbi, is said to have died

This was confirmed by his colleague pastor, Ajagurajah, who shared Prophet Tawiah's photos on Facebook

Tawiah became popular after he went viral with claims that President Akufo-Addo would die by the hands of some in the NPP

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Ghanaian prophet, Prophet Kwabena Tawiah, the founder and leader of the Church of Rabbi, has died in February 2022.

This was gathered by YEN.com.gh in a Facebook post by his close friend and colleague in the pastoral business, Ajagurajah.

Prophet Ajagurajah shared two photos of the deceased man and with a crying emoji, wished his friend would rest in peace.

A collage of AKufo-Addo and Prophet Tawiah. Photo credit: @nakufoaddo @ajagurajah/Facebook

Source: Instagram

He, however, did not give further details as to what caused Prophet Tawiah’s death.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Prophet Tawiah was known to have claimed that God told him President Akufo-Addo will die. This was after he prophesied that late former president Atta-Mills would die.

Ghanaians mourn prophet Tawiah

The post has triggered massive reactions with many Ghanaians mourning the dead prophet.

There were some, though, who seemed indifferent about the sad situation, and rather criticised the deceased for making such a claim about the president.

Joseph Snyper, for instance, said the prophet did well for the NPP but he was not honoured:

Joseph Snyper: "Rest well, Prophet Kwabena Tawiah. He did everything for Ghana and NPP but he was not honoured by the people he helped, he was undermined. Rest in peace great one."

Many pray that Prophet Tawiah will rest in peace:

Michael Fynn: “May his soul rest in bosom almighty God till we meet again."

Seshadri Seshu: "Rip we miss you."

Esther Kumi: "Awwwww hmmm RIP Daddy peace be on to you prophet Ajagurajah movement."

Johnny Owusu: "Oh hmmm only God know what is his doing everything we need to give thanks to the God may soul rest in perfect peace Amen an Amen."

Amofa Owuraku Chica: "Accept my deepest condolences... It is well.. Jah knows."

Kwacha Bee: "Let not judge ,only God Can do that as no Man created him Prophecy make U-Turn .Lord Hve Mercy upon us in akrobeto voice .."

Joseph Mensah Awino: "I wonder how some people rejoice on the dead of men of God these days. God is watching us death is for everyone. May His soul rest in peace."

Nhanha Yhaw Brako: "RIP. GREAT MAN OF GOD."

Osabarima Okogyeaman SikaTuo Asamoah: "May his soul rest in peace."

Nanahemaa Keeanna: "May your soul rest in peace."

Source: YEN.com.gh