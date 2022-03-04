Eritrea has become the only African country to officially support the widely condemned Russian invasion of Ukraine

Eritrea joined North Korea and Syria to vote on UN General Assembly resolution that condemned Russia's military campaign of Ukraine

UN states, including Ghana, voted to overwhelmingly condemn Russia for its "aggression against Ukraine", its neighbour

While 17 African countries abstained from voting on a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Eritrea took the bold decision to back Russia.

The UN General Assembly, which has been sitting under an emergency session this week, voted on Wednesday, March 2 to condemn what a motion said was “aggression against Ukraine” following Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

The sitting of the UN General Assembly this week is one of these rare meetings that are triggered only by a serious threat to international security.

Members of the UN General Assembly applaud passing of a resolution demanding that Russia immediately cease use of force against Ukraine. Source: Facebook/@unitednations

While Ethiopia did not take part in the voting, its neighbour, Eritrea, joined the likes of North Korea and Syria to vote against the resolution – by extension in support of the invasion of Ukraine.

In all, 141 out of the 193 member states of the UN to part in the voting.

Ghana, Kenya, Gabon, Rwanda, Djibouti, Congo, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo voted yes – by extension condemn the invasion.

According to a report by Channel News Asia, 35 countries abstained from voting on the resolution – they include, Russia and China, and African states Burundi, Senegal, South Sudan, South Africa, Uganda, Mali and Mozambique.

Experts say the vote on Wednesday is a first in 40 years when the General Assembly has sat and passed a resolution to reprimand a member’s aggression.

