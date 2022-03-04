Police have arrested a legislator, Emmanuel Kofi Buah, for breaking road traffic regulations in Accra

Police said in a statement that the MP was arrested along with other drivers on the evening of Thursday, March 3, 2022

Police say they remain resolute in their campaign to sanitise Ghana's roads and has urged the public to be law-abiding

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service have arrested opposition NDC MP for Ellembele, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, for an alleged traffic violation.

Police have said in a statement posted on their official Facebook page that the MP was arrested with four other drivers on the evening of Thursday, March 3, 2022.

They all failed to comply with various Road Traffic Regulations, police said.

Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah is MP for Ellembele in the Western Region. Source: UGC

The police say the MP has been duly processed for court on Friday, March 4, 2022.

The Ghana Police have launched a campaign to clamp down on road traffic violations, especially those by politicians.

Three months ago, police picked up MP for Nyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah, for a similar road traffic offence.

He was arrested together with six other drivers for failing to comply with road traffic regulations in December last year, around the Airport by-pass.

The offenders, including Dr Amoah, were charged with offences such as careless driving, dangerous driving and causing road obstruction, among others.

In the statement issued over the latest arrest, police have urged members of the public – including persons in high offices – to respect the road traffic laws.

The Airport Divisional Police MTTD led the latest exercise that got Mr Buah and the others arrested.

