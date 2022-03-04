President Nana Akufo-Addo has said the cost of houses in Ghana are too high, comparing the costs to mansions in the US

According to him, while three-bedroom houses at East Legon go for as high as $500,000, mansions in good suburbs in the US can go for $200,000

He has called on the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry to find innovative ways to beat the cost of building materials so properties will cost less

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said the cost of houses in Accra and other parts of the country is too high.

According to him the cost of a three-bedroom house in some parts of Accra could buy a mansion in a good suburb in the United States.

He has, therefore, charged members of the (GhCCI), to find innovative ways through which the country can build cheap houses for the citiGhana Chamber of Construction Industryzenry.

According to a report published by Angel News, the President said a small three-bedroom house in East Legon will typically cost between $350,000 to 500,000 dollars, but the same amount of money one can get mansions in many parts of America.

The President said sometimes in the US, the mansions cost between $100,000 to a maximum of $200,000.

“If we are going to be able to deal with the infrastructure deficit in our country, apart from roads, we have a deficit in our housing, 1.8 million units of housing that we need, a critical aspect of it is our ability to build houses cheaply.

“We cannot continue to ignore the expensive methods of construction that has made housing here virtually a monopoly of the rich, it shouldn’t be the case,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The President made the remarks when he addressed a delegation from the GhCCI when they paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Nana Akufo-Addo said policymakers in the building environment must seek better ways of building strong and cheaper houses.

