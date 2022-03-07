Dancehall superstar Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, spent big money on a necklace as he celebrated his birthday.

Stonebwoy turned 34 years old on Saturday, March 5, 2022. His birthday fell while he was in London.

To celebrate his new age, Stonebwoy hit the town with his wife, Louisa, for some shopping. Among the items he bought for himself was a diamond-encrusted necklace.

Stonebwoy bought himself an expensive necklace for his birthday Photo source: @stonebwoy

In a video shared on Sandra Ankobiah's Snapchat and later reposted on the Instagram page, @kwamebranding, Stonebwoy is seen sitting at a table with others.

He held the necklace and showed it to the camera saying Ghanaians usually want to see the prices of such things.

The price tag which was captured by the camera was 60,000 pounds sterling which is over 556,000 cedis going by current exchange rates.

Watch the video below:jeff

