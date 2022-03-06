Princess Nkrumah has asked Ghanaians a big question as the country celebrates her 65th Independence

She asked Ghanaians on Instagram what does the country's Independence mean to the them

The beautiful Princess is the first daughter of Sekou Nkrumah, the son of Kwame Nkrumah

Princess Nkrumah, the granddaughter of Ghana's first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah has opened up as the country celebrates Independence Day.

Sunday, March 6, happens to the 65th Independence Day celebration of the West African country.

Many have sent congratulatory messages to Ghana and Princess has joined the celebration.

Princess Nkrumah: Kwame Nkrumah's granddaughter celebrates him on Independence Day (Photo credit: Instagram/BBC and Princess Nkrumah)

She took to her Instagram to ask a question as the country attained 65 years.

Princess wrote, "From the very first moment I heard my Grandfather Kwame Nkrumah’s independence speech, the words “The independence of Ghana is meaningless unless it is linked-up with the total liberation of the African Continent” has (as I’m sure with many others) resonated with me on a profound level. This quote has for years defined our independence and the role I too must play as a Ghanaian. In a nutshell, to me, the Independence of Ghana is the freedom and liberty granted to all Ghanaians to take charge of our own affairs and strengthen our natural and Human resources through education and a united sense of responsibility for the purpose of uplifting and empowering the black man across continent and seas until we have undone the atrocities of colonization and imperialism."

Princess is the first daughter of Kwame Nkrumah's son, Sekou Nkrumah.

Source: YEN.com.gh