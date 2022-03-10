Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame was one of the two police officers who lost their lives in a gun battle following the revelation of their involvement in the infamous bullion van robbery

The deceased was a well-trained officer as it has surfaced that he won the overall best drill upon finishing his police training

Ghanaians have been divided on social media upon learning of the new development & YEN.com.gh put together their interesting comments

It has emerged that Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame, one of the two police officers arrested for their neck-deep involvement in recent attacks on bullion vans transporting cash won an award upon his successfully passing out of police training.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the police said in a statement that Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame, who were assisting ongoing investigations, were shot and killed during a gunfight at Borteyman in Ashaiman.

Police explain that the incident at Borteyman happened when armed officers raided the place – described as a hideout for a robbery gang – to arrest more suspects.

In a video that was initially shot by Graphic Online and reshared by OMGVoice, Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame was seen being awarded the overall Best Drill Award at the Police Training School.

How Ghanaians are reacting to this

The footage has since generated countless reactions on social media.

Below were some of the opinions sighted by YEN.com.gh in the comment section.

MrsSylvia Royal Agbey said:

This story be it true or not, isn't a good look for the new IGP and the ghana police. Serious "house cleaning" is needed. May God help us all

Power Comments Fortune opined:

Even in heaven there is crime. Many police officers got boosted with this statement.

