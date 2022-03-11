A lecturer at the National Police Training School, NPTS, has mourned the late police officers involved in the bullion van incident last year

Officer Johnson Adusei-Poku cautioned his colleagues in the Ghana Police to be careful in their quest to make money to live above their means

The armed robbery attack on the bullion van happened at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra, on Monday, June 14, 2021

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Johnson Adusei-Poku, a lecturer at the National Police Training School (NPTS), has commiserated with the late police officers involved in the bullion van incident last year.

The armed robbery attack on the bullion van claimed the lives of Constable Emmanuel Osei, aged 25, and an eyewitness, Afua Badu, at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Joy New reports that four policemen and one civilian have been arrested for their involvement in the bullion van robberies that rocked Ghana last year.

Photos of Ghanaian police officers. Source: Reindolf Gyimah/Johnson Adusei-Poku (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Two police officers, Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame, who had been arrested earlier in the ongoing investigations have died.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The two were shot during a raid at Borteyman in Ashaiman to apprehend more suspects. They were pronounced dead on arrival at the Police Hospital.

Mourning late officers

In an Instagram post, Adusei-Poku, who also doubles as a police officer, cautioned his colleagues to be very careful in their quest for wealth and live their lives according to their income.

''EMMANUEL OSEI (COBBY), REINDOLF ANSAH (PABLO), and STEPHEN KWAKU NYAME (MASOMAWO), all blessed memory, were one way or the other related to us whether being family, friends, or in relationships. Condolences to us all one way or the other.

''I, therefore, urge my able colleagues to be very careful in our quest for wealth (money) and live our lives according to our income. Let's chance on this uncertainty and learn from it,'' he said.

Read his full post below:

How Police Constable Gyimah Mourned After Taking Life Of Colleague During Robbery Drops

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Facebook post made by Constable Reindolph Gyimah about the unfortunate passing of his colleague, Constable Emmanuel Osei during a robbery has resurfaced.

Constable Gyimah, widely known as Pablo, shared some photos of his slain colleague on social media and mourned him over his death in 2021.

Fast forward to March 2022, allegedly Constable Gyimah confessed to taking the life of Constable Emmanuel Osei during a bullion van robbery in James Town, a suburb of Accra.

Taking to Facebook, Pablo shared some photos of Constable Osei prior to his passing and also shared photos from the one-week observation.

After sharing the photos, Pablo captioned them: "U still dey in ma heart forever. Jah guide ur soul. Rip Osei"

Girlfriend Of Policeman Involved In Bullion Van Robbery Breaks Down In Tears

Meanwhile, an alleged girlfriend of Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah purported to be part of the bullion van robbers has been heard in a video crying over his unfortunate demise.

In a WhatsApp audio fast going viral on social media and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the lady was heard crying profusely over her lover's death.

The police officer who is nicknamed Pablo had been implicated in a series of hits on bullion vans in the capital city.

Source: YEN.com.gh