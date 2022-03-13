A week ago, PCEA Zimmerman Parish was surprised to find that their two cameras worth KSh 1 million had been stolen as they were in deep prayers

A new convert, David Simiyu, who had received salvation from the church stole the items during the prayer service

Though he is still at large, the church has already forgiven him and even invited him for a church service today

A church in Zimmerman, Nairobi, has forgiven a new convert who stole cameras worth KSh 1 million during a prayer service a week ago.

Simiyu(l) stole cameras from PCEA Zimmerman Parish days after receiving salvation from the church. Photo: DCI/PCEA Zimmerman.

David Wanyonyi Simiyu received salvation at Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Zimmerman Parish but on Sunday, March 6, he proved he had not left behind his old ways after carting away the media equipment.

According to a statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Simiyu stole the two video cameras and their accessories as the faithful were deep in prayers.

It was not until the end of the service that the church realised that their cameras were missing and they immediately reported to the police who commenced their probe into the theft.

By this time, Simiyu was already on his way to sell the equipment to unscrupulous dealers at Nairobi’s Imenti business hub.

"Forensic analysis and surveillance conducted via the DCI mobile laboratory in the heart of Nairobi’s Central Business District led detectives to the suspects who bought the equipment," the statement read.

The three, Joshua Mulei, Douglas Karanja and Stephen Thuo, who trade in stolen electronic equipment, were unmasked technologically through forensics, in DCI’s new order of conducting business.

They are now cooling off their heels at Muthaiga police station as detectives intensify a manhunt for the main suspect, Simiyu.

Meanwhile, the PCEA Zimmerman clergy have since forgiven Simiyu, in accordance with the scriptures and like the prodigal son have welcomed him back to the flock.

