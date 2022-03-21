The 2022 edition of the World Happiness Report shows that Ghana has fallen 16 places

Ghana has fallen to the 111th position from 95th the previous year, while Libya ranks 86th in the 146 nation index

Finland ranked the world's happiest country ahead of its neighbours Denmark (2nd), followed by Iceland (3rd)

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The latest UN-backed World Happiness Report for 2022 shows Ghana is behind war-ravaged Libya, falling 16 places to rank 111th out of 146 countries.

Ghana placed 95th in the 2021 edition of the UN-backed Sustainable Development Solutions Network index.

The rankings are based on reports of respondents' assessments of their own lives and articles on national happiness.

Ghana falls behind Libya in latest World Happiness ranking. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Also, factors such as GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity, and perceptions of corruption determine the ranking.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In Africa, Mauritius ranked highest on the continent at 52nd, dropping two places from the 2021 ranking.

Libya ranked 86th out of 146 countries globally, far ahead of Ghana.

Other countries that beat Ghana include Ivory Coast at 88th; South Africa at 91st; the Gambia at 93rd; Algeria at 96th; Liberia at 97th; Congo Brazzaville at 99th; and Morocco at 100th.

Ghana, however, beat Nigeria, which dropped by 57 places to the 116th.

For the fifth year in a row, Finland ranked the world's happiest country ahead of its neighbours Denmark (2nd), followed by Iceland (3rd)

Switzerland, the Netherlands and Luxembourg took places 4 through 6, Sweden and Norway were seventh and eighth, respectively.

Israel placed ninth, while New Zealand rounded out the top 10.

Canada and the United States ranked 15th and 16th respectively, while the United Kingdom placed 17th.

Beautiful Homeless Lady Cries in Video as She Begs for Urgent Help to Undergo Surgery

Meanwhile, life can sometimes be overburdening. Linda, a young lady in Ghana, has recounted her struggle with homelessness and deteriorating health which often leaves her dizzy and weak.

She has fibroid, a medical condition that has worsened her plight, but she can't afford surgery because of extreme financial constraints.

Fibroids are tumors that develop in or on the walls of the uterus. They are common and not typically cancerous, according to Medical News Today.

Source: YEN.com.gh