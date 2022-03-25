A court in the US has dismissed a suit filed by Kennedy Agyapong against popular media practitioner, Kevin Taylor

The court said Mr Agyapong failed to prove in his suit that the comments by Mr Taylor were indeed defamatory

Mr Agyapong was, among other things, demanding $9.5 million in damages from Kevin Taylor and his Loud Silence Media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A defamation suit filed in the United States by Ghanaian MP Kennedy Agyapong against US-based Ghanaian media practitioner, Kevin Taylor, has been dismissed.

The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia said a detailed ruling sighted by YEN.com.gh that the Assin Central MP has no basis for demanding damages against the alleged defamation comments by Mr Taylor.

The US court presided over by Honourable Liam O’Grady said Ken Agyapong failed to prove that the comments made by Mr Taylor were defamatory.

Kevin Taylor (L) and Ken Agyapong. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

On these bases, his case was dismissed.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The ruling, according to reports, was given on March 21, 2022.

Mr Agyapong has 60 days to appeal the ruling if he so wishes.

The suit against Ken Taylor

In November last year, the Ghanaian lawmaker filed the defamation suit in the US court, demanding $9.5 million in damages awarded against Mr Taylor.

He said his suit had been influenced by repeated publication by Kevin Taylor and his Loud Silence Media of defamatory comments via numerous social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube.

Mr Agyapong alleged that Kevin Taylor and his organisation had repeatedly described him as a drug kingpin, a murderer, a thief and a fraudster.

The seven reliefs he sought from the court included an injunction prohibiting Mr Taylor and his organisation from posting on any media.

Journalist Albert's Former Boss Reacts To Kevin Taylor's Job Offer To Blogger After He Sacked Him

Chris Handler, the former employer of Journalist Albert, has reacted to Kelvin Taylor's job offer to the young man.

In a post on Facebook which's screenshot has been sighted by YEN.com.gh, Handler has stated that he does not care about what Taylor does for Albert.

Source: YEN.com.gh