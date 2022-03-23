The administrator of Kabfam Company limited has been arrested after allegedly stealing a sum of Ghc1,079,728 from the company

Nhyira Agyapong, the accused confessed to using the amount for soccer bet upon being remanded

The choef executive offficer of the company, Charles Antwi Boahen found out about the crime after the company suppliers informed him they have received no money for a business transaction

A recent publication by GhanaWeb has reported that a Ghanaian man called Nhyira Agyapong has recently been remanded after allegedly stealing a sum of Ghc1,079,728 from Kabfam Company Limited where he works as an administrator.

According to the report, Nhyira is being charged with conspiracy to steal and forgery of official documents.

Police Inspector Rosemond Anyane briefed the court saying on March 4, 2022, the accused, Nhyira Agyapong was assigned a task to deposit Ghc800,000 into the Zenith Bank account of the company's supplier.

Nhyira later returned with a deposit slip with a received stamp dated March 4, 2022.

The complainant, Charles Antwi Boahen, the chief executive officer of Kabfam Company limited however received feedback from his suppliers indicating that no money has been received.

Upon confrontation, the accused confessed to forging the deposit receipt.

Charles Antwi Boahen carried out an internal audit of all company funds which Nhyira had been supervising and found out that an additional Ghc279,728 had been stolen.

The complainant reported the case to the police and the accused was arested for investigation.

Nhyira admitted the offense and confessed that he used the money for soccer bets, GhanaWeb reported.

