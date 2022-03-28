Nobel Trust Herbal Clinic Receives Best Liver Treatment Centre Of The Year Award

A herbal service provider in Ghana, Nobel Trust Herbal Clinic has been recognized as the best l iver treatment ventre of the year

l The CEO of the clinic, Dr George Donkor thanked the organizers of the award scheme for acknowledging the role of the clinic in the Ghanaian society

Nobel Trust Herbal Clinic uses various herbal options to treat kidney, liver, heart, and other diseases

Nobel Trust Herbal Clinic, a herbal service provider in Ghana has been awarded the Best Liver Treatment Centre of the Year at the just ended West African Traditional Alternative Medical Award Ceremony.

A publication by Myjoyonline.com reported that Nobel Trust Herbal Clinic provides quality herbal services to Ghanaians and individuals outside the country. They specialize in using herbal and alternative medicine in treating kidney, liver, heart, and other diseases.

CEO of the company with his award Photo credit: Nobel Trust Herbal Clinic

Nobel Trust Herbal clinic has expertise in treating acute and chronic diseases such as stroke, erectile dysfunction, infertility, prostate disorder, high blood pressure, diabetes among others.

Dr George Donkor, the Chief Executive Officer of the Clinic expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the award scheme for recognizing his efforts in saving lives.

He also encouraged Ghanaians to continue patronizing Nobel Trust Herbal Clinic.

