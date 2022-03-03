Gertrude Bluttey, a young and brilliant Ghanaian lady schooling at Benki Media Institution has sadly developed kidney disease

The 32-year-old has previously been admitted to the hospital and currently needs GHc20,000 to undertake a redemptive surgical produce

Benevolent well-wishers are entreated to make their donations via the MOMO number 0245887927 with the account name Gertrude Bluttey

An ambitious Ghanaian lady, Gertrude Bluttey, is currently in need of public support as she has developed kidney disease and requires GHc 20,000 to have a surgical procedure.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about the predicament, a close relative, Benedicta Diabah, revealed that the young lady has reached a stage that requires urgent intervention.

The lady who is only 32 years old is a student at the Benki Media Institution at Beki Radio located inside Ashaiman Washington.

Anyone in the capacity to help is entreated to make their donations via the MOMO number 0245887927 bearing the name Gertrude Bluttey.

According to onlinelibrary.wiley.com, the burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is rapidly rising in developing countries due to astronomical increases in key risk factors including hypertension and diabetes.

"Optimizing blood pressure control and limiting the use of herbal preparations may mitigate CKD occurrence in high cardiovascular risk populations in developing countries," it further stated.

