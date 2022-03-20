Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has unveiled the first Islamic Nursing Training College at Aplaku in Accra, Ghana

He was joined by the leadership of the Ahlus Sunnah wal Jamaa from Ghana and Nigeria for the opening ceremony in Accra on Saturday, March 19

The establishment was built through a joint effort from members of Ahlus Sunnah wal Jamma, with support from benevolent donors

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has unveiled the first Islamic Nursing Training College in Ghana at Aplaku in the capital Accra on Saturday, March 19.

He was joined by the leadership of the Ahlus Sunnah wal Jamaa from Ghana and Nigeria for the opening ceremony.

Even though Ghana has over 90 public nursing training colleges across the country, they are inadequate to meet the growing admission demands of senior high school (SHS) graduates.

The private sector, especially faith-based organisations, have played leading roles in complementing the government's efforts at expanding access to nursing training by establishing nursing schools.

Vice-President Bawumia said in a Facebook post that the Islamic Nursing Training School will offer more admission opportunities to young Ghanaians aspiring to be nurses.

