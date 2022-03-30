Three experts have put forth their views on key issues Nana Akufo-Addo must not ignore in his SONA today

The biting economic hardships, solutions to national security threats and inclusive growth agenda are among the things the experts have mentioned

The experts want the president to use this crucial SONA to revive the hope of Ghanaians about the prospects of the country

As Nana Akufo-Addo prepares to present his sixth State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament today, experts have said there are some key things the president cannot overlook.

The SONA is coming on the back of economic hardships and troubling macroeconomic indicators.

Nana Akufo-Addo is presenting his sixth State of the Nation Address to Parliament on Wedneday, March 30, 2022. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo

Three experts who have spoken to YEN.com.gh have said the economy, security and inclusive growth agenda must feature prominently in the president's address.

Economist and political risk analyst Dr Theo Acheampong told YEN.com.gh that the SONA must address three key economic issues: rising cost of living, debt sustainability and measures the government is taking to deepen inclusive growth.

"Inclusive growth is very critical given that the recent census and other reports point to rapid urbanisation and worsening inequality in the country," Dr Acheampong surmised.

For Professor Kwesi Aning, Director of Faculty of Academic Affairs & Research at the Kofi Annan Peacekeeping and Training Centre, a firm pronouncement on rising unemployment cannot be ignored.

The security analyst said unemployment and the current level of economic hardship are fast becoming national security threats.

Former military chief and a security expert, Col Festus Aboagye (rtd), also mentioned the growing security threat hanging over Ghana in the face following recent coups in the subregion.

"He must not just speak about coups. He must be sincere enough to condemn the root causes of the military upheavals that have toppled democratically elected governments," he said.

He further stressed that Nana Akufo-Addo would bring hope to many Ghanaians if he laid out his plans to block the excesses under this administration, like abuse of judicial and executive power and deep-seated corruption.

Akufo-Addo To Deliver 2022 State Of The Nation Address Next Week After Initial Setback

The president will deliver the long-awaited 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA) today after an initial setback that resulted in a postponement.

This year’s SONA was initially scheduled for Thursday, March 3, 2022, but was postponed following a disagreement between the Presidency and Parliament.

After the postponement triggered pressure on President Nana Akufo-Addo to fulfil his constitutional obligation, Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, disclosed that the President was not to be blamed for the delay.

Source: YEN.com.gh