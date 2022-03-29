Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said he is not running away from speaking on the economy, as his critics have suggested

He said he has been focusing on his mandate of modernising Ghana's economy through digitisation

According to him, digitisation is very important for the efficient running of all other aspects of the economy

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has responded to criticisms that he has deliberately gone silent on the economy because the Economic Management Team has poorly managed the economy.

The vice president and head of the Economic Management Team has said he has not gone quiet but has been focusing on Ghana’s digitisation agenda to prevent waste, check graft in public institutions, and improve efficiency.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is scheduled to speak on the economy on April 7. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

According to a Joy News report, the vice president stated that the aims of the national digitisation agenda would eventually improve the Ghanaian economy.

Speaking to some students at the Jubilee House on Monday, March 28, 2022, the vice president said it had been his mandate to modernise Ghana’s economy through digitisation.

“Sometimes people say, well, we thought you were an economist, but you’re doing so much in IT space. Have you left economics behind? No, no, not at all.

“In fact, it is because of the economy that I’m focusing on digitising because without building those pillars, our economy will just not be able to stand on its own feet,” he said.

This explanation from the Dr Bawumia follows criticisms that he is too embarrassed to speak on the economy because of its current poor state.

Last Monday, March 21, former President John Mahama took a swipe at the vice president's silence on the troubled Ghana economy after similar complaints by a large section of Ghanaians on social media.

According to Mr Mahama, Dr Bawumia had been silent on the economy because the "cedi has arrested him", in reference to a comment by Dr Bawumia in 2020.

In 2020, the vice president grabbed headlines for stating that prudent economic decisions have held the cedi's fall against the dollar at the time, stating that the government had "arrested" the cedi and locked it up.

But the vice president said yesterday that it is important for Ghana to build a robust digital infrastructure to enable every aspect of the economy to work effectively.

Dr Bawumia To Finally Speak On The Troubled Economy; April 7 Set For Cape Coast Forum

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has finally agreed to speak on the ailing Ghanaian economy, setting an April 7 date for a showdown after Ghanaians mocked his long silence.

His spokesperson, Dr Gideon Boako, disclosed yesterday, March 22, 2022, on a local language radio station, Asempa FM, that the vice president would speak at a forum in Cape Coast, the Central Region capital.

Dr Boako said Dr Bawumia would break his silence by laying out the progressive plans to tackle the numerous economic challenges.

