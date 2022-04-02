Sergeant Emmanuel Asiedu was found dead at his residence at the Agyeiwaa Lodge in Koforidua in the Eastern Region

The police officer, in his 40s, was found ''lying on his bed unresponsive in a supine position'' when the team dispatched to his abode arrived

The Public Relations Officer for the Eastern Regional Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, has confirmed his death

A Ghanaian police officer, Sergeant Emmanuel Asiedu, has been found dead at his residence at the Agyeiwaa Lodge in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Until his passing, Sergeant Asiedu was with the Eastern Regional SWAT of the Ghana Police Service.

Joy News reports that his death was confirmed by DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the Public Relations Officer for the Eastern Regional Command.

How he was found

The DSP told Accra-based Starr News that his outfit was informed about the incident on March 31, and a team was dispatched to the officer's abode.

Sergeant Emmanuel Asiedu, in his 40s, was found ''lying on his bed unresponsive in a supine position'', he said.

The deceased had dry foam on his mouth and what is suspected to be vomit all over his face.

His remains have been deposited at the Eastern Regional Hospital pending an autopsy to establish the cause of death.

