The ECG is warning the public about possible live electrical conductors lying around because of the heavy rains today

The power distributor also said the heavy rains recorded in the capital and other parts of the country will affect power distribution

The ECG said its engineers are working to restore power to all parts of the country as soon as possible

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has warned the public to be extremely careful not to touch or step on loose or fallen electrical conductors caused heavy rains Wednesday.

The ECG said that these loose electrical conductors “could be live.”

The ECG has said its engineers are working round the clock the fix power outages caused by the heavy rains. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

The ECG said anyone who has encountered loose or fallen conductors and customers experiencing outages to call the company’s contact centre immediately.

Complaints could also be made on any of the company’s social media handles.

The ECG also said the rainstorm had caused an interruption of regular power distribution to parts of the Greater Accra Region.

“Customers should note that our engineers are working assiduously to rectify the faults and restore power supply,” the statement added.

Slightly strong winds preceded heavy rains in many parts of Accra early Wednesday afternoon and lasted for a little over one hour.

ECG To Cut Power To Finance Ministry, Other State Agencies Over Huge Debts

Up next for power disconnection as part of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)’s operation to retrieve debts are the Ministry of Finance and a number of government agencies.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) is also on the list for the impending power disconnection by the utility company.

ECG told Joy News on Monday, March 14, 2022, that Finance Ministry and EOCO alone owe a staggering GH¢421,038.02.

Ghana’s Only International Airport Plunged Into Darkness After Utility Company Cut Power Over Debt

Ghana’s only international airport, the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), was plunged into darkness on Monday after the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) cut the power supply over huge debts.

Pulse News reports that the ECG was compelled to cut power to the airport on March 14, 2022, because the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), manager of the facility, has piled up electricity debts exceeding GH¢45 million.

The report explains that an ECG task force stormed the airport and disconnected the power supply to force the GACL to pay up.

We have enough power to supply everyone; ignore 2 months dumsor timetable - ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has denied claims of it starting a load shedding exercise in some parts of Accra from October to December 2021.

In a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, the ECG said it had no plans of commencing power outages.

It further explained that such plans would be effectively communicated to the public and its customers if the need arises.

