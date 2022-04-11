Police have arrested four people in connection with attacks on a court, a police station, and a district assembly

Police said there are more people involved in the attack but they are on the run following the arrest of the four suspects

Police clashed with the rampaging youth on April 1, leading to the death of a resident of Ellembelle

Police have arrested four suspects in connection with last week’s attacks on Nkroful Magistrates’ Court, Esiama Police Divisional Headquarters and Ellembelle District Assembly.

According to the police, the four people were arrested on Thursday, April 7, 2022, by the Western Regional Police Command.

Police identify the four suspects as Richard Tetteh, Kwame Gorkeh Miah, Michael Anyimiah, and Cosmos Gadekor.

During the attack, one resident died when state security personnel clashed with the rampaging residents at the magistrates' court.

A statement posted on the Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service said the suspects were part of residents who rioted at the District Magistrates’ Court, Nkroful, on April 1, 2022, to demand the release of their colleagues who were standing trial at the court.

“The group also attacked the Ellembelle District Assembly and threatened to assault the District Chief Executive.

“The four suspects were among the group that also stormed the Esiama Police Station, vandalized the rooms and caused damage to vehicles parked at the station, 2 buses and 1 Toyota Hilux Pickup,” the statement explained.

Police said 22 other suspects are on the run, but they are pursuing them.

