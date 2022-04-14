The Bar Association has broken its silence on the controversial directive by the Chief Justice for trial judges to call cases of senior lawyers first

In a statement, the GBA said the old-age practice is good because it offers the opportunity for junior lawyers to learn from their seniors

The GBA also said the directive respects an age-old tradition that characterise the practice of law in Ghana's courtrooms

The Ghana Bar Association has backed a directive by the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, for trial judges to observe the age-old tradition of calling cases of senior lawyers first in court.

In a statement, the Association explained that said it supports the directive because it is a good way for young lawyers to learn from the rich experience of senior lawyers.

Therefore, the GBA is called lawyers in Ghana to fully cooperate with trial judges in upholding the “age-old tradition and practice.”

Commenting on the different reactions and critical opinions that greeted the directive of the Chief Justice, the GBA said, “courtroom practice in Ghana…is characterised by certain reserved age-old traditions, ceremonies and practices, which must not be done away with or compromised under any circumstances.”

Background to the GBA statement

The Chief Justice recently issued a directive to trial court judges to strictly adhere to the old tradition of calling the cases of senior lawyers first in court.

Justice Anin Yeboah explained in the circular that his office is concerned the long-standing tradition was not being adhered to by some judges.

The directive was heavily criticised by some lawyers and a section of the public.

Prof Stephen Kweku Asare, known popularly as Kwaku Azar, is one of the respected lawyers who criticised the directive.

