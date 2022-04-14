The 1.5% E-Levy will hit hard at the incomes of Ghanaians but the misconceptions about the tax is worsening matters

The misconception has compelled some Ghanaians to even delete their mobile money accounts so they never have to pay

A post by governing NPP MP for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Nyarko Osei, has compelled YEN.com.gh to compile a list of some of the misconceptions to guide the public

Apprehension about the 1.5% Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) and a lack of well-coordinated communication on the tax have given rise to some popular misconceptions.

Some of the misconceptions have even compelled some people to delete their mobile money accounts.

Recently, a skit by a Ghanaian comedian caused an uproar when it suggested that the new tax would be charged huge cashouts.

The new tax law has suffered numerous conceptions since it was announced.

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh compiles four popular misconceptions about the tax to guide the public. They are informed by a post by the governing NPP MP for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Nyarko Osei.

1. Only the person transferring or sending the money (through mobile money or other electronic means) would be charged 1.5% of the transaction volume.

2. Anyone receiving mobile money or other electronic cash will not be charged E-Levy. Cashouts are totally exempt.

So, if you send money to your mother or any relations anywhere, the sender would be required to pay the 1.5% levy.

The person receiving the money will not pay anything – other than the 0.75% charged by the payment platform – when withdrawing the money.

3. Transferring money from your bank account to your momo wallet and from your momo wallet to your bank account is free and does not attract E-Levy charges.

4. When you are also paying any money or Bills to a registered VAT company, institution, or merchant, you will not be charged any E-Levy.

For example, paying for your electricity bills, water bills, passport application fees, DSTV bills, FDA or GSA fees etc., will not attract the 1.5% E-Levy.

Source: YEN.com.gh